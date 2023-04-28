Hartland Students Attend International DECA Conference

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland High School students fared well during an international DECA conference.



DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.



Senior Sam Kromberg took 3rd place in Hospitality & Tourism Professional Selling Event at the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FLorida. Hartland High School sent 32 students to the competition. The Eagles had 27 students compete in events they won at the state conference and 5 participated in Leadership Academies.



Students were also able to visit Disney World for a day and took part in DECA Night at Universal Studios.



Other highlights were the student's social interactions with students from around the country using their selling skills with pin trading.



Hartland High School Teacher Jamie Riley was recognized for being the Event Director for the Project Management Sales Project Event. This final trip was said to be an awesome way for Riley to close out his teaching career – who said he “couldn't be prouder of or happier for my kids. I will truly miss these times”.