Hartland High School Receives Grant For Auto Equipment Upgrades

December 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland High School has received a large grant to support automotive equipment upgrades.



The $41,000 grant comes from the Margaret Dunning Foundation. The grant was submitted and obtained by Automotive Teacher Dan Trahey and will provide an opportunity to upgrade and add new equipment to the auto shop.



Trahey said they’re thrilled to receive the grant and will be upgrading their brake lathe, brake bleeder, and multi-process welder. He said they’ll also be adding much needed storage cabinets and an engine run stand. The engine run stand will allow students to run an engine in a safe manner without having it installed in a vehicle.



Trahey said the improvements will help students develop valuable skills that are needed in the automotive industry.



The Margaret Dunning Foundation was founded by Ms. Dunning in 1997. She was born in 1910 in Redford Township and moved with her mother to Plymouth in the 1920s. During her lifetime, Dunning was said to be a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, and civic booster. She was a major supporter of many Plymouth nonprofits, including the Plymouth District Library and the Plymouth Historical Society. In addition to her personal philanthropy, Dunning was a classic car enthusiast and was a regular participant in the Woodward Dream Cruise with her 1930 Packard 740 Roadster.



Dunning died in 2015 at the age of 104. Her estate provided additional funding for the Margaret Dunning Foundation, which continues to support her charitable interests and legacy. More information is available in the provided link.