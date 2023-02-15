2020 Hartland Graduate Among MSU Students Critically Injured

February 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Hartland High School graduate is among five students injured in Monday’s mass shooting at Michigan State University.



The 2020 Hartland graduate was critically wounded during the incident. Out of respect for the family, the student’s identity is being withheld.



Hartland Superintendent Chuck Hughes told WHMI they wish to protect the privacy of the family as they work through this tragedy. He said the Hartland family is ready to help where they can and it is sad that a senseless act can be so devastating.



The MSU Police and Public Safety Department is not releasing the identities of the five students critically injured. It said “After careful consideration and out of respect for the families, we wanted to inform the public and the media that MSU DPPS will not be confirming the names of the five victims in the hospital at this time. They all remain in critical condition”.



An on-campus vigil took place this evening.