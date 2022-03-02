Hartland Students Win App Design Contest

March 2, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pair of Hartland students have been named winners of a congressional district-wide smartphone app contest.



Holly Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has named Eric Fisco and Elijah Prutow of Hartland High School as winners of Michigan’s 8th District Congressional App Challenge. The contest gave students working solo or in small groups the chance to test their innovative thoughts and abilities by developing an app for phone, tablet, or computer.



Fisco and Prutow’s winning app is “School Group Finder.” School Group Finder helps students to find other students with similar interests and then organize an event or get-together to do it.



A release from Slotkin’s office also recognized Hartland Consolidated Schools’ Computer Science teacher Anne Hasseld for instilling a love of coding in so many of her students.



For winning the contest, Fisco and Prutow will have their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol building and will get to present their work to members of Congress.



(Photos: Karol Fisco)