Fatal Crash In Hartland Township

April 26, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal crash claimed the life of a man in Hartland Township on Monday morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 9:30am to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Highland Road and Pleasant Valley Road.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 75-year-old Hartland man was driving a 2019 Buick Encore eastbound on Highland Road. The vehicle left the roadway and went into the median, striking several traffic sign posts before coming to rest a few hundred feet east of Pleasant Valley Road.



The Office says it appears that the driver sustained a major medical episode while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was reported deceased by medical personnel on scene.



Neither alcohol or speed appeared to be factors in the crash.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Hartland Area Fire Department and by Livingston County EMS.