Hartland Farmer's Market Founder Retiring

February 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New leadership is coming to the Hartland Farmer’s Market for the upcoming season.



One of the market’s original founders, Kathie Horning, is retiring and “turning the reins over to two very capable new managers” - Jenna Dorset and Erin Ulko.



The Farmer’s Market was founded by Horning, the Hartland Township Treasurer, and Jim Sparks, the Rangers 4H leader, in the spring of 2004. They both volunteered every year since its inception and spent hours establishing and running the market.



Horning did all of the advertising, booth recruitment, and booth fee collection every Saturday at the market as well as special events.



Sparks was the on-site manager and had the 4H Rangers there with a booth.



Horning became a Certified Market Manager through The Michigan Farmer’s Market Association Extension and said she really loved meeting other market managers from around the state and learning management skills.



After Jim’s passing, different vendors were able to help and take on the huge responsibility of committing to being on-site every Saturday from 8am to 1pm from May through October.



Last year Erin Ulko and Jenna Dorset stepped up to be on-site managers. Ulko has since now obtained her certification, also through MIFMA. The program is designed to encourage market managers to pursue leadership skills and professional development in topics essential to market management.



On her retirement, Horning commented “It was a wonderful run and many local farmer’s and artisans benefit from the Hartland location. It was an honor and privilege to be a part of creating the market and seeing it grow over the last 22 years. It’s a bittersweet moment in time. It was Jim and my baby".



The Hartland Farmer's Market celebrated 20 years in 2024. It’s located in the Rural King Parking Lot, at 10400 Highland Road.



Vendor information email - hartlandmarket2004@gmail.com.