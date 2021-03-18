Hartland Township To Buy Parcel Next To Settlers Park

March 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hartland Township officials are authorizing the purchase of property adjacent to a popular park.



At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, board members authorized Supervisor Bill Fountain and Clerk Larry Ciofu to facilitate the closing process on a 4.11-acre parcel on Dunham Road, next to Settlers Park. Fountain said this came about on short notice and will allow the township to use it for improving the park. He said the number one element for this is access and safety for not only pedestrians but also perhaps a parking lot or entrance for vehicular traffic there.



According to the purchase agreement in the Board’s agenda packet, the township will buy the property for $131,000. Trustee Joe Petrucci said that should the purchase agreement go through he would like to begin as soon as possible with getting a safety crossing in there, and not kick it down the road for multiple years.



No budget amendment is required and the purchase of the property will be funded from the township’s Capital Projects Fund Balance. The board voted unanimously to authorize the clerk and supervisor to close, which should take place before the end of the month.