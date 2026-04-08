Hartland Drama Club Presents "The Addams Family" Musical Comedy

April 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tickets are on sale now for "The Addams Family" musical comedy put on by the Hartland High School Drama Club later this month.



Cast members Grace Pantelas and Jackson Albers were on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison Wednesday.



"Do you study? Do you watch other actors? What was that like, the character development for the show?" Madison asked Pantelas and portraying "Morticia."



"I totally had to watch a bunch of different shows. Generally, this is not the type of character I gravitate toward," she said. "I gravitate toward a a lot of the bubbly and super happy characters, so when I was cast as Morticia, I really didn't know where to start."



"A lot of it comes with taking inspiration from a lot of the people who were able to get it down."



Albers plays "Gomez" in the musical.



"It's a lot of about how Wednesday is kind of coming into her own and growing up, and it's about Gomez's emotional responses to that and how his actions escalate in the story. And trying to maintain the relationships with my daughter and wife at the same time," he said.



The entire interview is linked below from the WHMI podcast page.



"The Addams Family" musical runs both the weekends of April 17-19 and 24-26 at the Hartland High School Auditorium.



Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Click the link below for more details.



Photo courtesy of Facebook.