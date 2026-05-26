Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority Millage Request on August Ballot

May 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Voters serviced by the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority are being asked to renew a millage this August. Chief Adam Carroll says it's a needed increase over the expiring millage, to keep up with a sharp spike in calls for service.



"We're at the end of the current millage cycle, and like everybody has experienced over the last five years or so, stuff has certainly gotten more expensive. For us, more importantly, community growth and our busyness has certainly escalated well beyond the normal rates that everything else has been going at," Chief Carroll told WHMI News.



"For us, (calls for service) have been about a 35 percent increase overall over the last five years, which is definitely above average. Prior to that, I would say our average growth rate was maybe 10-12 percent a year. So, we're about three times that. And it's sustained and seems to be sticking around. This isn't a blip on the radar. It's really kind of our new normal."



Chief Carroll says if passed, the fire millage would cost another $48 a year for the average homeowner serviced by the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority.



"Two-point-oh-six was the original. This is about a quarter mill, or point-two-four above that, at a total of 2.3," he said.



"At a quarter mill increase over five years with what's going on with costs, we feel is pretty responsible. I think we've got some pretty solid plans to keep the department pacing with the community at least through the next five years."



More information is available on the HDFA's website linked below.



Chief Carroll also expects additional community meetings ahead of the August 4 election, to outline the millage request and how it will be used.