Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


For the second year in a row, the Culver’s Restaurant in Hartland Township has been named one of the top five in the country.

The Hartland location was again named a Top 5 Finalist in the Culver's Crew Challenge.

Each year, Culver’s challenges their restaurants to see who’s best.

Scores are tallied based on hospitality, food safety, cleanliness, and attention to detail.

A celebration is planned today from 10:30am to 2pm and community members are welcome to attend. Culver’s CEO Rick Silva and Co-Founder Lea Culver will be on hand, along with other franchise officials.

Photo: Google Street View.