Hartland Culver's Named One Of Top Five In The Country
December 15, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
For the second year in a row, the Culver’s Restaurant in Hartland Township has been named one of the top five in the country.
The Hartland location was again named a Top 5 Finalist in the Culver's Crew Challenge.
Each year, Culver’s challenges their restaurants to see who’s best.
Scores are tallied based on hospitality, food safety, cleanliness, and attention to detail.
A celebration is planned today from 10:30am to 2pm and community members are welcome to attend. Culver’s CEO Rick Silva and Co-Founder Lea Culver will be on hand, along with other franchise officials.
Photo: Google Street View.