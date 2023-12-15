Hartland Culver's Named One Of Top Five In The Country

December 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For the second year in a row, the Culver’s Restaurant in Hartland Township has been named one of the top five in the country.



The Hartland location was again named a Top 5 Finalist in the Culver's Crew Challenge.



Each year, Culver’s challenges their restaurants to see who’s best.



Scores are tallied based on hospitality, food safety, cleanliness, and attention to detail.



A celebration is planned today from 10:30am to 2pm and community members are welcome to attend. Culver’s CEO Rick Silva and Co-Founder Lea Culver will be on hand, along with other franchise officials.



Photo: Google Street View.