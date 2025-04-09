Hartland CS Announces Teacher, Support Person of the Year

April 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools is celebrating Allison Laibly and Jody Johnson, the district's Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year, respectively.



Laibly, according to Superintendent Chuck Hughes, "is an exceptional teacher and gives everything she can to her students, the HCS Music Program, and our Hartland community. Allison's endless energy for the music program of Hartland spans over 20 years."



"She has been an exceptional teacher at multiple grade levels and buildings. She truly gets to know her students, not just by name. As a colleague, she is ready to provide help or bounce around ideas at any time."



Laibly has published arrangements of music for elementary and intermediate bands. Hughes added "she writes drill for the Hartland Eagles and is irreplaceable on the field during band camp and on Friday nights. During COVID, she created videos and met with students individually when they were struggling with their instrument at home."



Johnson is a special education independence facilitator.



Hughes said she "goes above and beyond to support students who learn differently and at their own pace. She has an incredible ability to connect with each student, recognizing their unique strengths and challenges. Her compassion, patience, and intuition make a world of difference in their educational journey."