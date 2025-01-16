Hartland Cromaine District Library Offering Two Scholarships

January 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland's Cromaine District Library has announced the availability of two scholarships for eligible high school students that officials say provide a unique opportunity for academic and personal growth.





2025 Hartland's Cromaine District Library Jeanne Smith Teen Library Volunteer Scholarship:



The scholarship honors Jeanne Smith, a dedicated librarian, manager, and interim director at Hartland's Cromaine District Library for over 15 years. Jeanne's commitment to serving youth through librarianship and the community through volunteerism is celebrated through this award.



Eligibility & Criteria:



-Graduating senior in the 2024-25 academic year at Hartland Consolidated Schools or equivalent high school.

-Volunteered at Cromaine for at least three sessions with an average of 10 hours per session.

-Complete an essay (500 words or less) detailing how volunteering at Cromaine has changed your life and impacted the Cromaine community.

-Grammar and writing skills are not as important as content.



Essay Guidelines:

-The essay must be entirely written by the student, incorporating quotations if necessary.

-Address how library volunteering has changed your life.

-Address how your time volunteering at the Library has impacted the Cromaine community.



Deadline:



All applications and essays must be submitted by March 14, 2025, at 5:00 pm via a Google Form. Essays must be submitted as a Google Doc in viewable form only.



Award:



The winner will receive a $500 check and a certificate at either the Hartland High School Awards Ceremony or a Cromaine Library Board of Trustees meeting.

All decisions on the 2025 scholarship recipient are final and not subject to change.





Hartland's Cromaine District Library Post-Secondary Education Scholarship:



The Post-Secondary Education Scholarship, also with a $500 award, is funded by the generous support of anonymous donors. Hartland's Cromaine District Library actively promotes lifelong education, considering the cultivation of a culture of continuing education beyond high school as essential. This commitment aligns with the legacy established by the Library's founders, J. Robert Crouse and Henry Tremaine.



Eligibility & Criteria:



-Graduating senior in the 2024-25 academic year at Hartland Consolidated Schools.

-Must have a Cromaine District Library card in good standing.

-Maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher as of the date of application.

-Complete an essay (500 words or less) outlining post-secondary education plans and goals.



Essay Guidelines:

-The essay must be entirely written by the student, incorporating quotations if necessary.

-Address why post-secondary education is important to the applicant.

-Address the applicant's post-secondary education plans and goals.



Deadline:

All applications and essays must be submitted by March 14, 2025, at 5:00 pm via a Google Form. Essays must be submitted as a Google Doc in viewable form only.



Award:

The winner will receive a $500 check and a certificate at the Hartland High School Awards Ceremony.





All decisions on the 2025 scholarship recipients are final and not subject to change.



For more information, contact:

Liz Welch

Community Engagement Manager

(810) 632-5200 x 118

lizwelch@cromaine.org