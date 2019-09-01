Hartland Cromaine Library Open, Preparing For Fall Season

September 1, 2019

A local library has reopened following renovations and is preparing for a busy fall.



The Hartland Cromaine District Library is open again following a two week closure that saw many improvements to both the interior and exterior. On the first floor, the adult music CD library has moved to shelving in bins, much like the way the youth CDs are stored. New lighting brightens up the second floor which has also seen improvements made to the Youth Room. Outside, the Hartland Home and Garden Club has freshened up the west landscape and has gotten a drip line system working for the plants. This weekend will see the completion of the exterior paint job and repairs and repainting of the parking lot. At a recent meeting of the Library Board of Trustees, Library Director Ceci Marlow announced that all this work was coming in under budget.



Library staff are now turning their attention to fall programming, with many classes and events now open for registration. This includes Story Times, the Friends Travel Your Tastebuds with the Great Foodini, concerts, author visits and more. A complete list of events and classes can be found on their website, www.cromaine.org.(MK)