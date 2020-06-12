Hartland And Pinckney Libraries Re-Opening Monday

June 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Two more local libraries will soon be joining others from the area in re-opening through a phasing-in of services. The Hartland Cromaine District Library and the Pinckney Community Public Library will institute their versions of curbside service, beginning Monday.



In Hartland, patrons can call ahead to (810) 632-5200 with materials they wish to check out, or reserve them by going to their website, www.cromaine.org, and logging in. Cromaine staff will notify the patron when the items are ready for pickup. The patron can then park in a designated spot and then call the library to let them know they are there. Staff will deliver the materials to an open back seat or trunk, and check the library card or state-issued ID through a closed window. All materials being returned must be done so though the outside drop box. New temporary hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 9am to 7pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 5pm.



The Pinckney Library is also starting curbside service Monday, by appointment only. Pinckney patrons can call the library at (734) 878-3888 with requests from pickup and are also being asked to use the outside drop box for returning materials. All due dates in Pinckney have been automatically extended to August 31st.



Hartland and Pinckney are joining Howell, Brighton, Hamburg, and Salem-South Lyon as area-libraries that have re-opened from curbside services.