Pinckney & Hartland Libraries Closing Facilities To Public Again

November 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Two more local libraries are stepping things back a notch and reducing services due to the pandemic.



The Hartland Cromaine District Library is going “curbside only,” and the Pinckney Library is going “curbside and by appointment only.” Both decisions were made due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to individual releases.



Earlier this week the Brighton District Library returned to curbside-only for similar reasons. Last Thursday, the Howell Carnegie District Library limited patrons to 30 minutes in the building. The Hamburg Library went curbside only on November 5th, and will remain so until November 30th, when they will re-evaluate.



Pinckney’s decision goes into effect immediately. Their patrons can make a pickup request by using the myLIBRO app or calling the circulation desk during their open hours. Pinckney patrons can also book appointments to do faxing/scanning/copying, computer use, or browse their collection. All appointments are for 30 minutes at most, and they are asking for no more than 2 family members at a time. For more information, visit https://pinckneylibrary.org/



The Hartland Cromaine District Library will go curbside-only beginning Wednesday. Hartland patrons can place holds on their website or by contacting the library with materials they wish to reserve. Cromaine Director Mallorie DeVilbiss said they know it is disappointing, but they feel it’s important to do everything they can to prevent the spread of the disease in the community. For more information, visit www.cromaine.org.



Pinckney curbside hours: Monday and Friday 10am to 6pm; Wednesday 12pm to 8pm; Saturday 11am to 3pm.



Hartland curbside hours: Monday through Thursday 9am to 8pm; Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm; Sunday 12pm to 5pm.