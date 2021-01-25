Hartland's Cromaine District Library Re-Opens

January 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township has re-opened to the public after a staff member previously tested positive for COVID-19.



Patrons wishing to access the library are required to wear a facemask over the nose and mouth and one will be provided if needed. The number of people in the building at any given time will be limited to 30% of capacity. The library is encouraging social distancing measures and asks people that are sick not to visit.



Director Mallorie DeVilbiss says staff are all healthy and back to work after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. She thanked everyone for their patience as they work to keep staff and patrons healthy – adding they’re excited to see everyone’s masked faces with smiling eyes back in the Library.



Cromaine is encouraging 30 minute grab-and-go visits to find and check out materials, use a computer, access the fax or copy machine, or shop in The Friends of Cromaine Book Nook. Certain areas remain closed to the public, including study and meeting rooms. Digital services, virtual programming and curbside pickup of materials are continuing for those interested.



More information and the Cromaine District Library Patron COVID-19 Expectations Policy are available on the library's website. That link is provided.