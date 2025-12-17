Hartland's Creekside Elementary Among Top 100 In Michigan

December 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local elementary school ranks among the best in Michigan.



That’s according to U.S. News & World Report.



U.S. News analyzed 103,391 pre-K, elementary, and middle schools. The grade levels for each school varies from kindergarten, typically up to 4th or 5th grade, but all the way up to 8th grade in some. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school/college.



On average, district schools were said to have earned a +3.3% improvement when ranking in the top percentage of schools.



Among the top 100 in Michigan was Creekside Elementary School in Hartland Consolidated Schools. It ranked 22nd and was the only school from Livingston County included in the top 100. The student population is 409 and the school serves kindergarten through 4th grade. The student-teacher ratio is 14:1. The report showed 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 82% scored at or above that level for reading/language arts. The student population is made up of 49% female students and 51% male students. The school enrolls 19% economically disadvantaged students. There are 29 equivalent full-time teachers.



In a Weekly Update, Superintendent Chuck Hughes gave “congratulations to the passionate and hard-working staff and students who work hard to meet their individual goals, also noting he is proud of everyone and the continued success of Hartland Consolidated Schools”.



Meanwhile, taking the number one spot was Gallimore Elementary in the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district.



Other schools rounding out the top 100 in the WHMI listening area include:

26 – Eberwhite School – Ann Arbor Public Schools

32 – Wines Elementary – Ann Arbor Public Schools

33 – Bach Elementary – Ann Arbor Public Schools

39 - Okemos Public Montessori – Okemos Public Schools

55 - Holly Academy

56 – Oakley Park Elementary – Walled Lake Consolidated Schools

59 - Novi Woods Elementary – Novi Community Schools

63 – Uriah H Lawton School – Ann Arbor Public Schools

66 – Parkview Elementary – Novi Community Schools

74 – Village Oaks Elementary – Novi Community Schools

77 – Myers Elementary – Grand Blanc Community Schools

78 – Logan Elementary – Ann Arbor Public Schools

85 – Winchester Elementary – Northville Public Schools

97 – Silver Springs Elementary – Northville Public Schools



Photo: Hartland Living