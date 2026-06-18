Hartland Consolidated Schools Asking Voters to Renew Sinking Fund Millage in November

June 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools is asking voters to renew a sinking fund millage this November. It would replace a 10-year, .5 mill sinking fund approved in 2017, which expires this December.



“It was originally voted at a half a mill. That’s been rolled back over time, to right now we’re only at the .474 mills. This is levied on all properties. The revenue from that is deposited into a capital projects fund for sinking fund projects and capital improvements,” Rachel Bois, the district’s chief financial officer, told the school board this week.



The levy has been reduced under the Headlee Amendment, a state provision that automates millage rollbacks when property values rise faster than the rate of inflation.

Superintendent Chuck Hughes had previously said the sinking fund generates about $900,000 each year.



The district has used sinking fund dollars for HVAC system upgrades and repairs, paving, signage, pool improvements, site improvements, and interior and exterior door replacements, according to HCS.



“I appreciated the opportunity. Myself, Mr. (Glenn) Gogoleski and President (Kristin) Coleman all met with Mr. Hughes and Ms. Bois about the sinking fund and I think it was a very good discussion. Hopefully, there will be a successful passage of that sinking fund,” Board Treasurer Greg Keller said before the board voted to place the issue on the November 3 ballot.



More information on HCS’ sinking fund millage linked below.