Hartland Consolidated School District Superintendent Rated “Highly Effective”

June 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated School Board this week rated Superintendent Chuck Hughes “highly effective” in leading the district.



The motion was introduced by President Meghan Glabach and seconded by Vice President Kristin Coleman. The vote was 5-1 in favor with Trustee Glenn Gogoleski abstaining. President Glabach, Vice President Coleman, Treasurer Chris Costa, Secretary Cindy Shaw and Trustee Michelle Blondeel supported the highly effective rating.



The district used the Michigan Association of School Boards evaluation tool for the superintendent evaluation. The instrument sets “Highly Effective” as the highest rating possible for the superintendent. During the evaluation discussion, the board considers the work around Governance & Board Relations, Community Relations, Staff Relations, Business & Finance, Instructional Leadership, Student Growth, and Progress Toward District-Wide Goals.



Superintendent Hughes is in his 24th year with the district having been hired in 2000 as Hartland High School’s Principal before moving to the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and then named Superintendent in January of 2017. Mr. Hughes would like to thank the Board of Education, district administration, teachers, and support staff for their dedication to the students in Hartland. He attributes this rating to the hard work of the entire district as he could not be a successful superintendent without everyone doing their part to ensure that the goal of student achievement and student success is reached.



President Glabach stated, "I am extremely proud of the district's accomplishments this year, under the direction of Superintendent Hughes. We have continued to operationalize efforts to ensure we remain a premier school district of choice, focused on safety and academic excellence. In today's environment, that is no small feat."



"Mr. Hughes engages his team to ensure excellence within our district. While we certainly continue to have a lot of work ahead, I am confident that under the leadership of Mr. Hughes, we will be able to continue to accomplish great things for our district, regardless of what we may face in the years to come."