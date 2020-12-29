Hartland Township Amending Comprehensive Plan

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local township has called a public hearing, asking residents for input on an update to their Comprehensive Plan.



The Hartland Township Planning Commission has prepared a 2020-2021 draft update to the Township’s Comprehensive Plan. This includes a newly proposed Future Land Use Plan and Future Land Use Map. It draws upon the township’s 2004 plan that was last amended in 2015.



The Future Land Use Plan is used to graphically portray the community’s vision for the future and illustrate how residents would like the township to function over the coming years. This is done largely through showing Hartland’s 15 different classifications for zoning districts on a township map, so residents and planners can better visualize which types of developments could come into different areas of Hartland.



In the 2015 amendment, the township used a residential market study as a key resource. In this new amendment they are using a retail market analysis that was completed in 2019. The Planning Commission, in the draft, still ensure that they evaluated and analyzed each residential future land use designation.



A link to the draft plan complete with intended land uses and desired characteristics for each land designation can be found below. The public hearing is currently scheduled as part of their January 28th meeting.