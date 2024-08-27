Hartland Citizen Survey: Too Much Traffic Congestion, Fast Food

August 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Traffic congestion is among the top concerns for Hartland Township residents.



Township Manager Mike Luce last week gave trustees the results of a community-wide survey, adding Hartland has no say over the conditions of M-59, U.S. 23 or even Old 23.



"Part of the plan and direction of our road millage as set forth 10 years ago, was to improve roads and pave roads that will get local traffic off of that corridor of M-59 and Old 23," said Luce.



"As we've talked about, the road millage has expired this year and we will be seeking a renewal of that in November."



Hartland's community survey also revealed residents are more single-family homes and senior housing, along with family-friendly sit-down restaurants.



"They do not want fast-food chains or fast-food restaurants," said Luce. "Go back to the 59/23 corridor, mom-and-pop restaurants, it's very difficult when you look at a piece of property on M-59 that is significantly more expensive than putting it in an existing building."



"To build a brick-and-mortar building and build a business, it becomes difficult along that 59 corridor, because it is prime real estate."



Other feedback from the survey showed Hartland residents don't want any new buildings, but would rather developers use existing vacant sites.



They want the old Burger King on 59 removed if nobody will re-develop it.



Hartland residents also want a home improvement store, but Luce said in talking with Lowe's, Home Depot and others, those companies have cited other nearby locations.



Respondents also appear open to a fire millage to pay for a new station, and developing a township police force, also through a millage.



View Hartland's 2023 Citizen Survey below.