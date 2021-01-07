Hartland Chamber To Launch "Take Out Take Over" Friday

January 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new campaign aimed to bolster business at local restaurants is set to launch and community members have a chance to register for free lunches over the next several weeks.



The Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce is launching the "Take Out Take Over" campaign this Friday. The community campaign aims to support local restaurants but also encourage support for businesses. Every Wednesday at noon for seven weeks in a row, people have an opportunity to get a free lunch at a different restaurant, which will be picked up by lucky winners parade-style on the different dates. The free lunch is offered for the first 30 people who pre-order through the Chamber’s website.



Executive Director Katie Chuba tells WHMI the Take Out Take Over goes live Friday morning and the sign-up is first come, first serve for the first 30 to register for each individual date. Chuba says each restaurant will feature a few different choices for people to pick from and the goal is to encourage support for local businesses.



Chuba says it’s all about partnership and local businesses feel each other’s pain, so to speak. She says they all understand what it takes to run a restaurant and carry-out business, as well as the need to get their name out and let the public know they’re open. Chuba commended local restaurants, noting it’s their livelihood and it’s been sink or swim but many have adapted really well and she’s been impressed.



The first restaurant featured is Tony Sacco’s on January 20th. Others include Big Boy of Hartland, Wings Etc., Hartland Brewing Company, Culvers, Mackles Table & Taps and Black Rock.



A flyer is attached and more information can be found online at www.Hartlandchamber.org. That link is provided.