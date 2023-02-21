Hartland Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Annual Luncheon

February 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Hartland Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual luncheon on Friday, March 3rd from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Crystal Gardens.



This year's theme is "Black and Bling", celebrating women in business.



Success Coach Kathy King will be the keynote speaker. Guests can sponsor their own “bling table” and decorate it for a chance to win a prize. Lunch is also included.



Individual tickets are $30. More information and a link to register can be found at the provided website.