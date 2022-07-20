Hartland Chamber Welcomes New Executive Director

July 20, 2022

Greg Coburn





A new executive director has been named for the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce.



The Chamber Board of Directors announced the appointment of Emmalyn Wheaton to be the new Executive Director, which took effect on July 18th.



Wheaton is said to have several years of experience with the Chamber. She served on the Chamber Board of Directors and on a variety of committees for Chamber events.



Wheaton has a degree from Michigan State University and brings experience with membership-based organizations and event management.



Chamber President Dave Walker says they are very excited about the appointment and the future of the organization.