Hartland BOE Accepts Bids for 2024 Construction Projects

December 19, 2023

April O'Neil /news@WHMI.com



The Hartland Board of Education (BOE) has accepted construction bids for various projects to be completed in 2024.



After reviewing 10 construction bids collected from various contractors, members at Monday’s BOE meeting approved formal bids for three projects, funded by the 2020 Bond Program.



The list of construction projects is divided into three categories, labeled as "demolition", "lighting", and "access control".



The district hopes before the start of the 2024-2025 school year to demolish the ESSC Athletics buildings and bleachers, make lighting upgrades to the Hartland High School pool and Round Elementary gymnasium, and improve security districtwide.



The work is scheduled to begin Spring of 2024 and is projected to be completed sometime during Summer of 2024.



A link to the meeting agenda with the list of contractors and the cost for each project is provided.