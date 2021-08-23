Hartland Board Gives First Approval To New Residential Development

August 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Township Board of Trustees has given preliminary approval for a new residential development on golf course property.



Emily Engleter of Redwood Living told the Board, last week, that her company does “one thing and one thing only: develop 2-bed, 2-bathroom apartment homes with an attached garage and driveway.” Redwood is seeking to build 148 of these dwellings across 27 acres of the 383-acre Hartland Glen Golf Course.



Under traditional zoning, only 136 units would be allowed, hence the developer is seeking a planned development. Hartland officials can grant the bonus density if they feel the developer is willing to work with them to make changes that they feel will benefit the project and/or the surrounding community. Several tweaks to the agreement have been asked of by the township planning commission. These changes include the widening of driveways and adding landscaping and trees. Redwood amended their plans and gained a recommendation of approval by the planning commission. Redwood has also upgraded the siding material at the planning commission’s request.



At the Board level, Trustee Joe Petrucci said there is concern that is always on his mind, and that is if there is enough parking for guests. Township Planner Troy Langer said this has come up with the planning commission, and the property owner has offered the golf course clubhouse parking to become available for overflow. Details for that that would have to be worked out in the final PD agreement.



The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the preliminary agreement. Redwood will now begin the more comprehensive final PD site plan, before presenting it, again, to the planning commission and then the Board for ultimate approval.