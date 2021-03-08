Hartland Board Gives First Approval To Amended Future Land Use map

March 8, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Future land use map amendments to six areas in Hartland Township are moving closer to final approval.



The Board of Trustees gave their first approval of the amendments during their online meeting last week. Planning Director Troy Langer laid out the work done by the Planning Commission to this point, which took into consideration both a residential market assessment and a retail market assessment. Using these, 6 areas were targeted for changes on the map which serves as a visual aid to how the township would like to plan and develop in the future.



Area 1 is south of Clyde Road, east of US-23. 138 acres there is designated multi-family, but planning commissioners feel that’s not realistic and are suggesting it be changed to single-family residential. Other areas moving away from multi-family are the area east of Hartland Road, and south of Dunham Road; an area south of M-59; and the area north of M-59, west of Clyde Road. Recommendations are to amend those areas to allow for low to medium suburban and urban densities.



With only one special planning area in the township, the planning commission is also recommending 2 additional areas be switched to that designation. Those areas are the southwest corner of M-59 and Old US-23, and an area near the golf course on the south side of Cundy Road, north of Lone Tree Road.



Langer said the township has already held one public hearing on the matter and sent it to the county for their approval. The Board approval allows them to send the plan out to surrounding communities and utilities where they will have 42 days to submit a formal comment. The township Planning Commission will then hold a second public hearing before sending it back to the Board of Trustees for final approval.