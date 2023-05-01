Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By Vehicles In Hartland Township

May 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews





A fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Sunday night in Hartland Township is under investigation.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10pm to 11255 Highland Road (M-59) for a vehicle versus a bicyclist injury crash.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 40-year-old Hartland resident was riding an electric bicycle while traveling east in the westbound turn lane on Highland Road.



A 2022 Chevy Silverado being operated by a 23-year-old Holly man was exiting the KFC and turning west onto Highland Road. The bicyclist was struck in the right turn lane of Highland Road by the truck and thrown from his bicycle. The Office says the bicyclist was then struck by one and possibly two motor vehicles as he laid in the roadway.



The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. The Office says alcohol is suspected on behalf of the bicyclist.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS and the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority. The roadway remained closed for approximately three hours for investigation.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.