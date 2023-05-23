Milford Man Charged In Prostitution Operation At Hartland Hotel

May 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Milford man was arrested and charged in connection with running an alleged prostitution operation of a local hotel.



On Friday, members of the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at the Best Western in Hartland Township as part of an investigation into a prostitution team operating in the facility.



Two people were arrested in connection with the operation.



44-year-old Scott Matthew Fink of Milford was charged by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office with transporting a person for prostitution, accepting earnings from prostitution, and aiding and abetting.



Fink was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell and is free after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond. He’s due in court May 30th for a probable cause conference.



The second suspect was identified as a 35-year-old female from East Lansing. She was released pending further investigation and court proceedings.