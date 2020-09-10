Suspect Awaiting Arraignment For Large Barn Fire

September 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A suspect is set to be arraigned in connection with a large barn fire that occurred Tuesday morning in Hartland Township.



The fire broke out around 7:30am at a barn off of Clyde Road and is believed to have been intentionally set. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating and confirmed a male suspect is in custody. The person has not yet been arraigned, which is anticipated on Friday. No further details have been released about the suspect’s involvement.



Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority Chief Adam Carroll said it was a very large barn that was originally a riding arena and had a lot of round hay bales stored – noting it was a stubborn fire that involved a lot of manual labor. The barn was also located in a non-hydrant area. Carroll said multiple departments assisted on scene for the manpower help because of the size and amount of work to do but also to maintain a water supply. Photo: DART.