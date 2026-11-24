Hartland Asst. Superintendent Gregory Withdraws from Consideration for Interim Post

November 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A surprise withdrawal during the Hartland school board's special meeting Monday evening. Assistant Superintendent Kate Gregory pulled out from consideration for the interim superintendent role.



"Having grown up here, raising my family here, and spending the last 24 years working here as a teacher, high school assistant principal, principal and now at Central Office, I feel as though I am the best candidate for the temporary position through my experience and knowledge of our district. However, through each of our conversations, it became apparent to me that I would not necessarily have the support to be selected for this position," Gregory told the board.



"I have decided to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration. I will not participate in tonight's interview or ask the board to formally consider a vote on my behalf," she added. "My decision is based on my desire to avoid creating any unnecessary division or distractions, as my commitment has always been based on doing what's best for our students and staff."



The Hartland school board will now move forward with discussions to possibly contract Livingston ESA Superintendent Michael Hubert for the district's interim post, once Chuck Hughes retires at the end of December.



"Legally, the decision then defaults to the ISD. The ISD takes over and they do the bare minimum. From conversations that I've had, that's how I understand it," said Board President Kristine Coleman, if the board takes no action before December 31.



"Unless we enter into an agreement with them (LESA), then it's kind of the bare minimum by statute," Trustee Jeff Scott added. "I think it should be everybody's intention to work on an agreement with LESA and Dr. Hubert that will fulfill all of our needs when it comes to the superintendent position."



Scott tried to reassure those watching that Hubert is not a back up option.



"I did not know this was going to happen tonight, but I think this is the right step forward for our district, to have Dr. Hubert and all the resources he has at LESA, lead us through second semester, so we can concentrate on the goal at hand, which is to find a permanent superintendent."



A decision on Hartland's interim superintendent position could come next week. At the same time, the school board will continue working with its search firm to find a permanent superintendent.