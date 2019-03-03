Hartland Assistant Honored For Work With Athletics

March 3, 2019

A local school employee has been honored for her work with athletics.



The Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA) has selected Anna Devitt of Hartland High school as the Administrative Assistant of the Year. This is the second year for this award that highlights outstanding service in high school athletics. According to a release on the Hartland district’s website, Devitt has served in many capacities in her tenure at Hartland including 20 years as the Athletic Administrative Assistant and the Event Staff Coordinator for both the Middle School and High School. In a leadership capacity, she also serves as the president of the Hartland Affiliates Union as well as serving 9 years as the co-president of the MIAAA Administrators Assistants. In 2002, Devitt was named the Hartland Consolidated Schools Support Person of the Year.



JD Wheeler, Hartland High School athletic director, had nothing but high praise for Devitt, saying she has shown, “tremendous enthusiasm” for her role as an administrative assistant. He added that her, “work ethic, toughness and professionalism make her an unbelievable asset” to himself as well as student athletes, coaches and event staff.



Devitt also held the offices of Recording Secretary and vice-president of the Air Force Officers’ Wives Association for 5 years. Her family was selected as the Air Force Family of the Year. Devitt has been married to her high school sweetheart for 40 years and they have two children and 2 grandchildren. (JK)