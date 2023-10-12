Hartland Artwalk Fan Favorite Winner Gifts Winning Piece

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Artwalk was deemed a success; with one student gifting her winning piece.



Artwalk was a two-week event located throughout Settlers Park off Clark Road and area businesses that featured over 140 original pieces of artwork at 30 locations for community members to explore and enjoy. It concluded last weekend with a ceremony and award presentation at Settlers Park.



There were two categories for artist to enter; amateur and professional artists from Michigan with no age limits and K-12 Hartland Consolidated Schools students and classrooms.



The grand prize $1,500 winner selected by a panel of judges was Natalie Bohlinger. Two smaller prizes were selected by public vote and included Karolina Spiewak and Colbie Rice.



Bohlinger’s artwork was titled “My Teacher, My Friend, Mr. Kirk Taylor” and was displayed in the Hartland Educational Support Service Center building display case.



Spiewak’s artwork was titled “Reflection: An Animal Sorrow, Fat Man, Down the Cobblestone Path” and was displayed at the Cromaine District Library.



Rice’s artwork was “Butter Bucket Turkey”, which was displayed at Hartland Community Education. The 6th grader at Farms Intermediate School won one of the $500 Fan Favorite prizes. A post on social media stated that after winning, Rice found out several people were interested in purchasing the turkey, including Superintendent Chuck Hughes. She decided to gift the turkey to Hughes to keep in Central Office and presented it during this week’s Board of Education meeting.



$250 scholarships were awarded to additional winners selected by a panel of judges for various grade categories.



The community-connected event was put on in conjunction with Partners in Progress, Hartland Consolidated Schools, the Cromaine District Library, Hartland Township, and the Chamber of Commerce.