Fundraiser For Hartland Archery Club Tuesday

February 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser is set tomorrow for the Hartland Youth Outdoors Club / Hartland Archery.



A “Donate While You Dine” event is set Tuesday, February 24th from 5 to 8pm at the Culver’s restaurant in Hartland, located at 10855 Highland Road/M-59.



A percentage of proceeds go toward Hartland Archery. Funds will aid them on their quest to return to the Archery National and World Competitions.



Coach Jason Harshbarger told WHMI the event will help the Club raise funds to support buying targets and supplies, and help with scholarships for kids that want to be in the Club.



If the lobby is packed and people don’t want to wait, they can just go through the drive-thru and specify the order is in support of the Hartland Archery Team.



A link is provided and a flyer is attached.



Facebook photo.