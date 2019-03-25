Two Sentenced For Armed Robbery At Arby's In Hartland

March 25, 2019

Sentencing has been handed down in connection with an armed robbery in Hartland Township.



29-year-old Quintin Botley and 27-year old Kinnetta Collins, both of Flint, previously entered guilty pleas to charges in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Arby’s on M-59/East Highland Road near US-23 around 10:30pm on December 18th, 2017. The two were recently sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court. Botley received a 14 to 25 year prison sentence. Collins was the shift manager at the restaurant when the incident took place and was ordered to serve a minimum of 51 months to 25 years in prison. A third co-defendant, Kijuan Maxon, was also charged in the case. He was the getaway driver and admitted he knew a robbery would take place. He pleaded to reduced charges in exchange for testifying against Botley and Collins and was earlier sentenced to two years in prison.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said store employees reported that they were closing when a suspect approached them near the rear door and demanded that they take him to their safe. A handgun was displayed during the robbery but no employees were injured in the incident. An undisclosed amount of money was said to be taken. (JM)