Major Upgrades Complete At Hartland’s Caroselli Aquatic Center

May 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland’s Caroselli Aquatic Center underwent some major upgrades over the past several weeks.



The Aquatic Center is located at Hartland High School, off of Dunham Road.



Some projects included replacement of the ventilation and dehumidification system, replacement of light fixtures to LED, pump replacement, valves and fitting replacements, repainting, tile and grouting repairs, roof replacement, and more.



The majority of the work is complete but crews are still working on some final touches.



The upgrades were made possible as part of the 2020 Hartland Consolidated Schools Bond project, as well as normal maintenance upkeep of the pools.



The district said on social media that it appreciates the community's continued support and is excited to share the new look with everyone.



More information is available in the provided link.