Hartland Annual Art Walk Begins with New Mural Unveiling

September 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Hartland is kicking off its second annual Art Walk Friday by unveiling a new mural.



The event will feature works created by local children, jury-selected art and an open category, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emmalyn Wheaton said.



Art will be placed throughout the village, including local businesses and Settlers Park.



The mural, created by Susan Pominville, is located on Hartland Road, just north of Crouse. Wheaton said the art is “really representative” of the community.



Hartland’s Art Walk will run through the next two weeks.



Photo courtesy of Hartland Area Chamber of Commcerce.