Hartland and Brighton High Schools Participate in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

March 4, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



"Be bold and get cold." That’s the motto for a nationwide event called the Cool Schools Polar Plunge. The goal is for students, teachers, and staff to raise money for Special Olympics programs. The event is also the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.



Both Hartland High School and Brighton High School are committed to taking the jump next week. All funds raised will help provide training and services to more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.



Bridgette Stanaway, a paraeducator at Hartland High School, says their drama club has already raised a significant amount of money. She also says there are QR codes all over the building to sign up for the plunge scheduled on Tuesday, March 10.



The Cool Schools Polar Plunge has been around since 2011. The very first event raised $239,000 in Maryland. Meanwhile, there's an opportunity to support the fundraiser by sponsoring the plunge. Every dollar is 100% tax deductible.



