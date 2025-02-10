Hartland Among 75 Districts Splitting $10M to Boost FAFSA Completion Rates

February 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools, Kensington Woods and Ann Arbor are among 75 Michigan districts splitting $10 million from the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, or MiLEAP.



The money is part of the Universal Free Application for Federal Student Aid -- or FAFSA Challenge, meant to boost federal student aid completion rates, while also connecting students with more financial aid, and increasing the number of students enrolling in college or career training after high school.



Hartland will receive more than $357,000. Kensington Woods will see about $15,000, while Ann Abor gets more than $1.1 million.



"We commend the 75 districts that have embraced this initiative to help more students complete their FAFSA," said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP.



"This funding reinforces MiLEAP’s commitment to ensuring that every learner has the tools and resources they need to succeed. By increasing FAFSA completion rates, we are creating more affordable pathways to higher education opportunities so more Michiganders can earn a college degree or skill certificate and go on to thrive right here in Michigan."



According to a press release, completing the FAFSA is the first step for students to access state and federal scholarships and loans, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which offers students up to $27,500 toward a 4-year degree or a tuition-free pathway toward earning a skill certificate or associate degree.



"Every student should have the opportunity to pursue their educational and career dreams regardless of how much money is in their pocket," said Michelle Richard, deputy director of Higher Education at MiLEAP.



"By participating in the Universal FAFSA Challenge, these districts are ensuring every one of their graduates has the information they need to make informed decisions about their futures. Completing the FAFSA is the key to unlocking essential funding opportunities, and we are proud to support these districts in their efforts."



Participating districts will use the awarded funds to integrate FAFSA completion into their high school graduation requirements, with a straightforward opt-out provision for qualifying students. Districts are committed to implementing evidence-based FAFSA completion strategies and activities that provide essential supports to students throughout the application process. MiLEAP is proud to partner with the Michigan College Access Network to support districts in their efforts.



A dozen states across the country have adopted universal FAFSA completion policies with supports for students, families, and high schools. These policies require students to complete the FAFSA before high school graduation, while allowing for student exemptions in some circumstances.



Officials at MiLEAP say there is early evidence that this strategy is working. Early adopters have seen increases in FAFSA completion, high school graduation, and college going.



Learn more at the link below.