Hartland Alum Breanna Zaborowski Wins Red Wings/Rehmann Art Contest

April 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Hartland High School graduate walked away with the top prize for the Detroit Red Wings/Rehmann art contest.



Breanna Zaborowski, who graduated in 2023, had her art chosen out of 262 submissions. The title of her piece is “Our Fan Family.”



The contest, which had a theme of “Fandom Fusion,” launched at the end of November, according to an article from Rehmann.



The winning piece was hung in Little Caesars Arena in the Rehmann Club.



Along with bragging rights, Zaborowski, a life-long Red Wings fan, won four free premium Red Wings tickets in the Rehmann Club and $5,0000.



Zaborowski is a student at the Stamp School of Art and Design at the University of Michigan.



She said she entered the contest because “the chance that my art could be hung up beside past winners, there to cheer the team on and represent the fans, made me feel proud as an artist,” the article from Rehmann said. “Personally, I was also excited at the chance of seeing an in-person game with my family because I’d get to experience the atmosphere, the cold and the traditions. I’ve only ever seen the Red Wings on TV, so this was so exciting for me!”



A link to the full interview from Rehmann is below.



(photo credit: Mindy Zaborowski/Rehmann)