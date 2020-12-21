Hartland Again Extends Outdoor Use Provisions For Businesses

December 21, 2020

Hartland Township officials have again amended their ordinance to help allow businesses to operate during the pandemic.



In June, Hartland Township officials were among the first to relax outdoor use standards for restaurants and businesses in effort to give them every chance they could to succeed through the pandemic. Businesses, through their action, were more easily approved to use more of their available outdoor space without having to go through the Planning Commission. It also waived the associated permit fee that would normally come attached to the request. Resolutions extending these certain suspensions within the township’s special events ordinance have occurred as the year drags on, but at this past week’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, board members extended it again for hopefully the final time.



Hartland Planning Director Troy Langer, in a memo to the Board, recommended extending it out to November 1st of 2021. Langer wrote that while there is no way to know when current limitation will be lifted, it appears that they will likely occur through next summer. November 1st was chosen as a potential date where outdoor activities are likely to slow down, or limitations on indoor capacity limits will no longer be applicable.