Harry Griffith Named Howell Chamber Citizen Of The Year

January 24, 2020

It’s not just realty that runs in County Commissioner Carol Griffith’s family, there’s also a dedication to serving the community, as was shown at a recent awards banquet.



Griffith, the recipient of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Citizen of the Year award, handed off the crown to the 2019 award to her father Harry, at last night’s 63rd Annual Chamber Award Dinner. Harry is the broker/owner of Crandall Realty in Howell, is a two-time Livingston County Realtor of the Year, and won the prestigious Realtor Active in Politics awards from the Michigan Association of Realtors in 1996. A member of the Howell Rotary since 1955, Griffith has also served the community on the Howell Chamber board, the 1st National Bank board, and Salvation Army advisory board among several others. He is an Air Force and ROTC veteran, is a retired captain of the Air Force reserves, and was instrumental in forming the Livingston County Civil Air Patrol.



The 89-year old Griffith said he was humbled by this honor. He said he’s watched these over the years, that “It’s hard to believe, and that I don’t know that I belong in that group (with the past winners) -they’re just wonderful people. The community has been so phenomenal to our family and I thank the Chamber so very much.”



Several other awards were also presented by the Howell Area Chamber at the dinner. Jessica Bergum received the Young Professional’s Award for setting the pace for the next generation of leaders. Trish Phelps was presented the Chamber Spirit award for her involvement with Chamber activities and programs. Brandon Krugh and April Dertian were named Game Changers for re-vamping the Howell Young Professionals group. Lee Ann Minto was named the Ambassador of the Year for demonstrating the best qualities of the Howell Chamber. The Community Collaboration Award went to the State Street Project. Uptown Coffee won the Community Improvement Award for its visual restoration. And finally, Howell Public Schools won the new Chamber Hall of Famer Award for its contributions to the long-term success of the chamber.



Pictured left to right: Carol Griffith, Harry Griffith and Howell Chamber President Janelle Best (MK)