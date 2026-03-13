Hartland DECA Students Shine at State Conference

March 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Eighty-three Hartland High School DECA students recently traveled to Detroit to compete at the Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference.



Students participated in a variety of business and finance competitions, including role-play events in which they analyzed a business scenario, prepared a solution within 10 minutes, and presented their recommendations to a judge. Other students competed in written events, presenting projects such as business operations research.



Throughout the conference, students practiced important professional skills including networking, problem-solving, and communication.



Hartland DECA celebrated strong results: six students earned medals for their exam or role-play performance, and 20 students were recognized as finalists.



Three students qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in April, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, two students who are members of the Eagle’s Roost (our school store) earned a Gold Certification for their Retail Operations School-Based Enterprise project and will also attend the International Conference.



Because of Hartland DECA’s dedication to community service, we were granted four additional spots in DECA’s ‘Thrive Academy’. Students selected to attend will learn about leadership and bring this knowledge and experience to be future leaders of our DECA chapter.