House Insurance Committee In Conversations To Lower Auto Insurance Costs

October 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area lawmaker recently led the state House Insurance Committee in a discussion regarding legislation to lower auto insurance costs for Michiganders.



Republican State Representative Mike Harris of Waterford led the state House Insurance Committee in a discussion regarding legislation to lower auto insurance costs for Michiganders.



The plan centers around expanding the number of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage options drivers can choose from.



Harris said “Michigan car insurance rates are out of control. It’s unacceptable that Michiganders are paying some of the highest rates in the country, which is exactly why we are having these conversations about how to bring costs down. The legislation we talked about this week would significantly expand the number of choices drivers have when selecting their insurance. Everyone’s circumstances are different, and their insurance options should reflect that. If someone has incredible health insurance, they shouldn’t also have to pay out the rear for top-tier auto insurance. They should have the freedom to lower that PIP amount and pick the plan that works best for them.”



House Bills 4886-88 would greatly expand the number of options drivers can select when deciding which car insurance plan works best for them. Harris and other Republicans argue that drivers should have the ability to select a lower PIP amount depending on their personal situation and other existing health insurance coverage a person may have.



A lower PIP option is already available to individuals with Medicare, the plan currently before the House Insurance Committee would simply expand that option, among others, to all Michigan drivers.



Harris added “We have to find a path forward that doesn’t continue bankrupting every driver in Michigan. We want people to have car insurance so they’re taken care of in case of an accident – but that insurance can’t come at the cost of financial instability. I look forward to continuing these conversations so we can land on a solution that makes sense for everyone.”



The plan remains before the Insurance Committee awaiting further discussion.