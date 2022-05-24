Hartland Cromaine District Library Director Stepping Down

May 24, 2022

The director of the Cromaine District Library in Hartland is stepping down.



After careful consideration, Director Mallorie DeVilbiss made the difficult decision to step down from her role at the library.



DeVilbiss said she’s grateful for her time at Cromaine. She said working in the community and with the fantastic staff has been a great honor and she’ll certainly miss everyone she’s met over the past two years. Her last day at the Library will be Friday, June 10th.



Library Board of Trustees President Holly Naylor said while they’re sad to see DeVilbiss leave, they’re also excited for her as she moves forward in her journey; adding they are truly grateful for her care, leadership and dedication to the Hartland community during the most challenging times of the pandemic.



Glenn Fischer, who has served as the Library's Technology Manager for the past five years, will be stepping into the role of Interim Director. That action was unanimously approved by the Board and officials said they’re confident in his ability to guide the staff and the Library through the coming months.



In the meantime, the Board has hired Bradbury Miller Associates-- a consulting firm that specializes in hiring high-quality candidates specifically for libraries.



Patrons with any questions or comments are encouraged to reach out to Naylor via email at president@cromaine.org.