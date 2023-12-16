Registration Open For “Yeti: The Abominable Snowman Adventure”

December 16, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Howell Parks and Recreation is excited to announce “Yeti: The Abominable Snowman Adventure.”



The January 13th scavenger hunt event is open to teams with members 21 and older. Each team of four will compete in multiple challenges throughout Howell in a race to the finish line.



The race begins at the Bennett Recreation Center at 4pm and wraps up with a celebration at a secret location. The winning team gets the YETI trophy.



Cost per team is $30 for resident teams, and $40 for non-residents. A designated driver must be named.



Spots are limited. Sign up early to reserve your spot via the provided link.