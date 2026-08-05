HAPRA: Former Soccer Coach Faces Federal Child Porn Charges

August 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority reports a former volunteer co-ed soccer coach was recently charged by the federal government with both child sexual exploitation and distribution of child pornography.



In a statement, HAPRA said Jacob Sampson coached during the 2023 through 2025 seasons on his children’s soccer teams.



"To the best of HAPRA's knowledge, these federal charges have nothing to do with Mr. Sampson’s service as a volunteer coach at HAPRA."



HAPRA officials said they want to ensure the public that before permitting anyone to volunteer as a coach, HAPRA diligently runs a complete background check on any proposed volunteer initially and every 2nd year thereafter while they continue to volunteer as a HAPRA coach.



"Thus, Mr. Sampson had an initial background investigation completed on him in 2023 and a follow up background investigation completed on him in 2025 by HAPRA and each check came back clean. There were no red flags disclosed in these background investigations that would have raised to HAPRA any concerns with permitting Mr. Sampson to be a volunteer soccer coach on his children’s soccer teams."



The HAPRA investigations appear match the news reports that Mr. Sampson had no prior criminal record before the newly reported federal charges.



"During Mr. Sampson’s time serving as a HAPRA volunteer coach on his children’s soccer teams and subsequent thereto, HAPRA, thankfully, has never received any complaints from a patron, parent, or a child regarding any inappropriate conduct by Mr. Sampson."



HAPRA said it will cooperate with any Federal, State, and local requests for information regarding this former volunteer coach. HAPRA maintains its commitment to provide a safe recreation environment for its community, patrons, and their children."



As there are ongoing federal criminal charges against Sampson, HAPRA will have "no further comment on this subject until Mr. Sampson’s criminal referral is concluded."