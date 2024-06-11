Happy Taco to Open in Brighton

June 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new taco joint is moving into Brighton. Happy Taco opens Wednesday in the former Tubby's location next to Grand Traverse Pie Co. off Grand River.



"The touch we add to our food is a little different" says owner Javier Aguilar. "We're trying to make a different flavor to the food, where it's more authentic than the traditional restaurants that are already here."



"Authentic Mexican street tacos with traditional corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, grilled steak, grilled chicken, pastor, cornitas, a myriad of tacos."



Happy Taco has a soft opening Wednesday, with a grand opening celebration planned next Tuesday.