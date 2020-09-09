Local Lawmaker To Host Virtual Discussion

September 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will host a virtual discussion and legislative update for residents later this month.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville will host his regular monthly coffee hours in September via a virtual meeting on Friday, September 18th at 4pm. Vaupel said they’re still practicing social distancing and a virtual coffee hour is a great way to connect with residents and update them on the latest legislative happenings at the Capitol. This month, Vaupel will be joined by State Representative Matt Hall, the chair of the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, who will deliver an update from the committee. Howell Superintendent Eric MacGregor will also provide a local education update.



Residents are being asked to register if they wish to attend the discussion. Those who are unable to attend the event but would still like to share ideas or concerns can contact Vaupel’s Office at 517-373-8835 or HankVaupel@house.mi.gov. The link to register is provided.