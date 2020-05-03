Rep. Vaupel Sets Next Online Office Hours Event

May 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



State Representative Hank Vaupel has announced his next online office hours event.



The Republican Representative from Fowlerville thanked those who participated in in April’s virtual office hours event in which he had Unemployment Insurance Agency Liaison Stephanie Glidden, Livingston County Health Department Director Dianne McCormick and Medical Director Dr. Juan Marquez as guests.



His next virtual meeting will take place on Friday, May 15th, at 4pm.



Vaupel said, in a release, that he is happy to see everyone adjusting in these difficult times. He says that his team is committed to remaining accessible to the people he represents while looking forward to the day when they can again hold safe, in-person meetings. Once it is deemed safe to resume in-person office hours, they will take place on the third Friday of every month at Fowlerville Farms, Biggby Coffee in Hartland, and All Star Coney Island in Howell.



Register for the May 15th event at : https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkduyurD4jGdbBF2eRgzRlmWkrbMAUVPB2



Those unable to participate can contact Vaupel’s office at (517) 373-8835, or by email at HankVaupel@House.mi.gov.